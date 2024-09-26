Local & Community
Coachella Valley Orthotics and Prosthetics Empowers Amputees with Independence and Hope
Coachella Valley Orthotics and Prosthetics is making a big impact on the local amputee community by offering a unique facility with a focus on rapid rehabilitation. The center features on-site prosthetics services, a walking track, and gym access to help patients regain strength and independence.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
