Yucca Valley Residents Share Safety Concerns Amidst Homicide Investigation
Neighbors share safety concerns as the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges in a homicide case. Yucca Valley resident, Brian Hall, was released after the DA declined to file charges, after a deceased body was found inside of his home. Local residents find themselves uneasy due to Hall's history of criminal incidents. Neighbors are are seeking answers from both the DA's office and Sheriff's Department.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 26, 2024
