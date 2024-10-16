CA, US & World
Biden Administration Invokes Defense Production Act to Address IV Shortage
President Biden has activated the Defense Production Act to help alleviate the ongoing intravenous (IV) fluid shortage. The order grants Baxter International, the nation's largest IV fluid manufacturer, priority access to materials needed to restore production. Baxter’s operations were heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene last month, and while distribution has resumed, supply limitations remain, affecting critical treatments like dialysis solutions for kidney failure patients.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 16, 2024
