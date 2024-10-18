Entertainment Report
Coachella's Tacos, Tequila, and Chavela Event This Saturday, Plus Epic Universe Theme Park Opening
Join the City of Coachella this Saturday for its annual Tacos, Tequila, and Chavela event at Veterans Memorial Park from 4 PM to 8 PM. Entry is free, with taco tasting tickets available for $20. In other exciting news, Universal Orlando Resort has announced that its new theme park, Epic Universe, will open on May 22, 2025, just before Memorial Day weekend.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
