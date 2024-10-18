CA, US & World
US Border Officials Report Decline in Asylum Seekers Amid Stricter Policies
US Customs and Border Protection officials report a significant decrease in asylum seekers at the San Diego border, with 10,000 fewer encounters from June to July. This drop is attributed to President Biden's asylum ban and increased enforcement efforts. While officials focus on dismantling criminal organizations and intercepting drugs like fentanyl, human rights advocates express concern over the impact on migrants seeking asylum.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 18, 2024
US border policiesasylum seekersCBP enforcementSan Diego borderBiden asylum banmigrant crossingsexpedited removaldrug interceptiontransnational criminal organizationsborder news
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...