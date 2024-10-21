Entertainment Report

New York Comic Con Returns with Thousands of Fans Celebrating Pop Culture and Acceptance

New York Comic Con drew fans of video games, comics, and movies to the Javits Center over the weekend. The four-day sold-out event featured iconic characters like Darth Vader and Ghostbusters, with attendees embracing community and self-expression through cosplay.

By: NBC Palm Springs

October 21, 2024

