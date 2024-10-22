Friday Night Lights
Aaron Ramirez Named Player of the Week, Closing in on All-Valley Touchdown Record
Aaron Ramirez from Coachella Valley High School was honored as Player of the Week by Honda of the Desert, earning his third $250 award. With 86 touchdowns, he's on the brink of breaking the all-Valley record, praised for his impressive football mind and game-time decision-making.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2024
Aaron RamirezPlayer of the WeekCoachella Valley High SchoolHonda of the DesertallValley touchdown recordfootballGil RuttenbergNBC Palm Springshigh school sports
