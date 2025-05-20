Ethan Slater Talks Big “Wicked” Changes, Shooting Part II, Working with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Wicked

Wicked the Musical

Wicked Movie

Wicked 2024

Cynthia Erivo

Elphaba

Ariana Grande

Galinda Upland

Glinda the Good Witch

The Good Witch of the North

Michelle Yeoh

Madame Morrible

Jeff Goldblum

Wizard

Jon M Chu

Idina Menzel

Kristin Chenoweth

interview

Broadway

Hollywood

Tony

Oscar

Green

Dorothy

Wizard of Oz

Manny the Movie Guy

film critic

entertainment reporter

host

TV personality

NBC Palm Springs

The Filipino Channel

ANC News

Philippines

TFC

ABS CBN

defying gravity

popular

for good