Manny the Movie Guy

Kate Winslet Shines as WWII Photojournalist Lee Miller in “Lee”

By: NBC Palm Springs

September 27, 2024

LeeLee Millermoviebiographycelebrity interviewsmovie reviewHollywoodKate WinsletTitanicMarion CotillardAndrea RiseboroughAndy SambergEllen KurasWorld War IIWorld War 2WW2WWIIHitlerNazimediaUKpicturesphotosManny the Movie GuyhostNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesABS CBNinterviewsreviewPalm SpringsCoachellaBTSfeaturetteOscarAcademy Awards
Link Copied To Clipboard!
More Headlines>>>
Loading...