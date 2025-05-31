Local & Community
Palm Desert High School Students Share Special Moments with Kids
By: Thalia Hayden
March 6, 2025
Palm Desert High School seniors and kindergarteners participated in a touching Read Across America eventwhere seniors read to young students as part of the Read With Me program This initiativesupported by the Riverside County Office of Educationdonated 500 books to encourage literacy and mentorship The event not only fostered a love for reading but also inspired the kindergarteners to envision themselves as future graduatescreating a special bond between the youngest and oldest studentsThalia Hayden
