Local & Community
Palm Desert Kicks Off Fall Concert in the Park Series with Fleetwood Mac Tribute “Gypsy Dreams”
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 4, 2024
Palm DesertFall Concert in the ParkGypsy DreamsFleetwood Mac tributePalm Desert Civic Center Parkfamilyfriendly eventsoutdoor concerts Palm Desertfree concerts Octoberdesert sky concertslive music Palm Desertcommunity events Palm Desertrock and dance concertsPalm Desert amphitheaterOctober concert seriesfree family events
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...