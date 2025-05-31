Weather
Cool and Windy Weather Continues in the Coachella Valley, Weekend Warm-Up Ahead
By: NBC Palm Springs
March 6, 2025
A storm system is keeping cooler temperatures and gusty winds in place for the Coachella Valleywith highs only reaching the 60s today While rainfall has been minimalstronger showers have impacted areas west of the valley A wind advisory remains in effect through early Fridayalong with an air quality alert due to dust and debris Warmer weather returns this weekendwith 80s expected by Sunday
