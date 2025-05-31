Your Health Today
Therapy Dog Offers Unique Support for Addiction
By: NBC Palm Springs
December 23, 2024
betty fordrancho mirageaddictiontherapy dogkai beechnbc palm springstherapy dog Malcolm KnucklesBetty Ford Center Rancho MirageHazel and Betty Ford Center addiction supporttherapy dogs in addiction recoveryMalcolm Knuckles therapy dog storyJohn Walton Marine Corps veteranemotional support animals in recoveryhealing through therapy dogsRancho Mirage therapy dog programrole of therapy animals in addiction treatmentMalcolm Knuckles patient recovery companiontherapy dogs at Betty Ford CenterMalcolm Knuckles addiction recovery supportsubstance use disorder therapy animalspower of therapy dogs in healing.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...