Deadly Plane Crash in South Korea

A commercial airplane crashed and exploded into flames at Muan International Airport in South Korea

killing at least 85 people The Jeju Air flight was carrying 175 passengers and six crew members when it skidded off the runway while attempting to land The aircraft struck a barrier

resulting in a devastating fire Over 80 firefighters responded quickly to the scene

extinguishing the flames Authorities confirmed that one passenger and one crew member survived

and a malfunction in the planes landing gear is believed to have caused the crash