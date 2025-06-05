Manny the Movie Guy
Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran Passionately Discuss “The Wedding Banquet”
By: Manny Dela Rosa
April 24, 2025
The Wedding BanquetThe wedding banquet 2025The wedding banquet 1993Ang LeeAndrew AhnBowen YangSNLLily GladstoneKillers of the Flower MoonKelly Marie TranRose TicoThe Last JediHan GichanKoreaWhere Your Eyes LingerJoan ChenThe Last EmperorYoun YuhjungMinariOscarAcademy AwardsManny the Movie Guyfilm criticentertainment reporterhostTV personalityNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesTFCABS CBNCoachellaFire Island
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...