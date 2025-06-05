Manny the Movie Guy

Movie Reviews: “Red One” & “Small Things Like These”

By: NBC Palm Springs

November 14, 2024

Red OneChristmasactionthrillerdramaDwayne JohnsonSanta ClausChris EvansKrampusGrylaSmall things like thesenovelclaire keeganfilmtim mielantscillian murphyOscarbest actorinterviewEmily WatsonMagdalene laundriesIrelandCatholicsistersnunscoalManny the Movie Guyfilm criticentertainment reporterhostTV personalityNBC Palm SpringsThe Filipino ChannelANC NewsPhilippinesTFCABS CBN
Link Copied To Clipboard!
More Headlines>>>
Loading...