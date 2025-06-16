Local & Community
Riverside County Animal Services Faces Scrutiny Amid Push for No-Kill Shelters
By: NBC Palm Springs
February 8, 2025
Riverside County Animal Servicesanimal shelternokill sheltereuthanasiaSupervisor Manuel PerezKristen HaasenMary MartinMary Strongspay and neuteranimal advocacyanimal welfareAfter two critical meetings this weekRiverside County officials are under pressure to overhaul animal serviceswith advocates demanding an end to euthanasia Supervisor Manuel Perez and the commission now say they support a nokill approachbut questions remain about a 21 million consultant contract and the leaderships ability to implement change
