Jerry's SoCal Weather Briefing on Sunday, August 16, 2026!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies today with dew points around 60°, middle-of-the-day relative humidity in the 20s, and high temperatures close to 107°.

Valley highs will heat-up close to 110° from Monday through Friday. An Extreme Heat Warning has NOT been posted for the Valley, but one does exist during the workweek for Eastern Riverside and parts of Imperial where peak temps will reach the lower one-teens each afternoon.

@JerrySteffen

@NBCPalmSprings