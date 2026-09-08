Lindsay Clancy, Kevin Reddington, mistrial, plea deal, postpartum psychosis, Massachusetts, Plymouth County, Timothy Cruz, criminal trial, CNN Newsource

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Days after a judge declared a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case, defense attorney Kevin Reddington says he is willing to discuss a possible plea agreement with prosecutors as the case remains unresolved.

In a television interview Tuesday, Reddington said he hopes to meet with Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz to "work something out that would be acceptable to both sides." Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will retry the case.

Clancy admitted to killing her three young children, but her defense argued she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible for her actions. Prosecutors contended she understood her actions were wrong and acted with intent.

The jury deliberated for approximately 38 hours before the judge declared a mistrial last week after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

During the interview, Reddington also appealed to President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy. However, because the case is being prosecuted under Massachusetts state law and Clancy has not been convicted, a presidential pardon would not apply. Under Massachusetts law, the governor has the authority to grant pardons in state criminal cases.

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