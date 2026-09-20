Ed Sheeran Returns to Stage Amid Backlash Over Macklemore’s Removal

Ed Sheeran is returning to the stage Saturday in Philadelphia as his Loop Tour continues amid controversy over the removal of rapper Macklemore from the tour.

Macklemore was dropped from the U.S. leg of Sheeran’s tour after making pro-Palestinian comments during a Sept. 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, including saying “Free Palestine.” The decision prompted Sheeran’s other supporting acts to withdraw from the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Reuters

The Philadelphia concert at Lincoln Financial Field is Sheeran’s first performance since the controversy began.

Sheeran has said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour promoter, not him. In a statement, Sheeran said Macklemore’s contract was with the promoter and that he was not responsible for the decision. CNN Transcripts

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, had objected to Macklemore performing at the Massachusetts venue. Kraft said the stadium has a commitment to providing a welcoming environment and not providing a platform for what he characterized as hate speech.

The controversy has led to protests and calls from some fans for refunds. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were expected outside Saturday’s Philadelphia concert.

The dispute has also affected the tour’s supporting lineup. Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and members of Sheeran’s band Beoga have withdrawn, leaving Sheeran to continue the tour without the scheduled opening acts. AP News

TicketData founder Keith Pagello said the cheapest available resale ticket price for Saturday’s Philadelphia show had fallen by about 50% since Monday. Ticket resale prices often decline as concerts approach, but Pagello said the change was notable for this show.

Macklemore has said he will donate $1 million from his tour earnings to organizations supporting Palestinians. Kraft and Sheeran have also pledged $2 million toward humanitarian aid, although details about where those funds will be directed have not been fully specified.

The Philadelphia performance is expected to put Sheeran back on stage without Macklemore as the controversy surrounding the tour continues.

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