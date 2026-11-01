Off The Ice Season 2 Episode 6

The latest episode of Off the Ice brings fans all the latest Coachella Valley Firebirds news, highlights, and behind-the-scenes stories. Brett Rosen recaps the team's recent games, discussing a challenging stretch of losses, standout performances, player injuries, Seattle Kraken call-ups, and the team's push to get back on track in the Pacific Division. The episode also features an exclusive conversation with the general manager of LG's Steakhouse in La Quinta about his longtime support for the Firebirds and the team's impact on the Coachella Valley community. Plus, get to know Firebirds player Mitchell Stephens in this week's player profile as he shares his hockey journey, experience as a professional, and appreciation for the team's passionate fans. It's another episode packed with hockey, community, and Firebirds pride!