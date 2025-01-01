Holiday Season 2025

Celebrate the Holidays in the Coachella Valley

Join us this holiday season as we connect the community through spectacular light displays and opportunities to give back to those in need.

Holiday Lights

Discover the most dazzling holiday light displays across the Coachella Valley. Find addresses and explore our interactive map!

Explore Light Displays →

Toy Drives

Spread joy this season by donating toys to local children in need. Find drop-off locations and learn how you can help.

Give Back Today →
More Programs and News Features>>>