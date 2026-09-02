Viva Indio Returns Sept. 12 to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Culture

The City of Indio is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic heritage, culture and community during its second annual Viva Indio event.

The free family-friendly celebration is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. in downtown Indio.

The event will feature live entertainment, including performances by Luna Roja and Latin Soul, along with folklórico dancers and mariachis.

Local food vendors will also be on hand, giving attendees an opportunity to enjoy food while celebrating the culture and community of Indio.

City officials are encouraging residents to bring their families and enjoy an evening of entertainment and community activities.

Last year's event drew families and community members for an evening celebrating Hispanic heritage, and organizers are bringing Viva Indio back for its second year.

The event is free and open to the community.

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