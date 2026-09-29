Indio Names New Assistant City Manager With 30 Years of Local Government Experience

INDIO, Calif. — The City of Indio has selected Maria Eliotti as its new assistant city manager, bringing more than 30 years of local government experience to the position.

Eliotti was selected following a recruitment process that drew 111 applicants. She will begin working with City Manager Jonathan Nix and the city’s executive team on October 5.

In her new role, Eliotti will help oversee citywide operations, City Council priorities, the city’s strategic plan and other major initiatives.

Eliotti previously served as an assistant city manager and held other leadership roles in Northern California.

Her appointment adds an experienced local government leader to Indio’s executive team as the city continues working on its citywide priorities and long-term plans.