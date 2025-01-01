Local News - NBA Schedule

NBA Games on NBC & Peacock

Catch all the exciting NBA action this month on NBC and Peacock streaming

NBA Schedule for October 2025 showing games on NBC and Peacock - Rockets vs Thunder (Oct 21, 7:30PM), Warriors vs Lakers (Oct 21, 10:00PM), Knicks vs Bucks (Oct 28, 8:00PM), and Clippers vs Warriors (Oct 28, 11:00PM)

How to Watch

  • • NBC - Available on your local NBC affiliate
  • • Peacock - Stream live with a Peacock Premium subscription
  • • All times shown in Eastern Time (ET)

