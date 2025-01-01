Local News - NBA Schedule
Your source for local news and sports coverage
NBA Games on NBC & Peacock
Catch all the exciting NBA action this month on NBC and Peacock streaming
How to Watch
- • NBC - Available on your local NBC affiliate
- • Peacock - Stream live with a Peacock Premium subscription
- • All times shown in Eastern Time (ET)
Featured Matchups
- • Rockets vs Thunder - October 21st
- • Warriors vs Lakers - October 21st
- • Knicks vs Bucks - October 28th
- • Clippers vs Warriors - October 28th
Don't Miss the Action!
Stay tuned to your local news for more NBA coverage and game highlights