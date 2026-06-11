One Year Later: First Responders Recall Palm Springs Bombing

NBC Palm Springs journalist Caitlyn Kelley gives viewers an in-depth look back at the Palm Springs bombing through the eyes of the first responders who lived it. Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills, Palm Springs Fire Chief Paul Alvarado, Palm Springs Deputy Fire Chief Greg Lyle, and NBC Palm Springs News Director David Reese share their firsthand accounts of the chaos, the response, and the moments that unfolded that day. The special also features exclusive footage obtained by NBC Palm Springs, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of the most significant incidents in the city’s history.