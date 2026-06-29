The Presidents At Sunnylands

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this special report explores the remarkable history of Sunnylands, the Rancho Mirage estate known as the "Camp David of the West." From hosting lavish New Year's Eve celebrations to serving as the site of important diplomatic meetings and presidential retreats, Sunnylands has played a unique role in both American culture and history. Through the stories of every U.S. president who visited the property, viewers will discover how the estate became a trusted gathering place. Featuring exclusive access, historic archives, and interviews with those who know the estate best, this America 250 special offers a rare look at the relationships, diplomacy and pivotal moments that helped shape our nation's history.