The Worlds Only Moving Mudpot! | An In-depth look at the Niland Geyser

The landscape near the south end of the Salton Sea hosts a cluster of mudpots that never stop bubbling. It's one of the deserts strangest and most unpredictable natural phenomena. Some are small and sputtering, others are massive and disruptive, and one in particular is on the move, destroying nearby roadways and even rail lines. But what causes these unusual geothermal features and how did one become a major threat to infrastructure? We'll take a deep dive into what mudpots are, how the Niland Geyser came to be, why its on the move, and what experts are doing to mitigate the damage.