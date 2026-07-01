SUMMER SIZZLE

Power Bill

  • Monitor Air Conditioning Impact

    Summer air conditioning costs can lead to a rapid increase in household energy bills.

  • Manage Sunlight and Maintenance

    Closing blinds during the hottest parts of the day and changing air filters regularly helps maintain efficiency.

  • Adjust Appliance Usage

    Limiting the use of appliances during peak hours can help lower overall energy costs.

  • Implement Small Changes

    Taking small, consistent actions can make a significant difference in managing expenses during the summer.

Pool Safety

  • Constant Supervision

    Drowning is a quick and quiet event, so children must never be left unattended near a pool for even a moment.

  • Secure Barriers

    It is critical to keep pool gates secured at all times to prevent unsupervised access.

  • Designated Monitoring

    During social gatherings, a specific "water watcher" should be designated to supervise the pool area

  • Family Education

    Ensure that every member of the family is educated on and understands the fundamentals of pool safety.

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Pet Safety

Pet Safety

  • Pavement Temperature Caution

    Desert pavement reaches dangerously high temperatures during summer months, posing a risk to animals.

  • Optimal Walking Times

    To avoid extreme heat, pets should only be walked early in the morning or after the sun has set.

  • Essential Outdoor Provisions

    Pets staying outdoors must always have access to a consistent supply of fresh water and adequate shade.

  • The Hand Test

    A simple way to check safety is to touch the pavement; if it is too hot for a human hand, it is too hot for a pet's paws.

Monsoon Driving

  • Hazardous Desert Conditions

    Summer storms in the desert are capable of creating dangerous driving environments very quickly.

  • Reduced Visibility and Safety

    Hazards such as heavy rain, blowing dust, and sudden flooding can significantly reduce a driver's visibility and make roads unsafe within minutes.

  • Essential Driving Adjustments

    When caught in a storm, it is important to slow down and use headlights.

  • Flooded Roadway Safety

    Drivers should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

Heat Safety

  • Hydration

    Drink water consistently throughout the day

  • Activity Timing

    Avoid performing outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours

  • Vehicle Safety

    Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle, regardless of how brief the duration.

  • Community Care

    Check on elderly neighbors during heat waves, as this simple action can save lives