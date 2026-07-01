SUMMER SIZZLE
Power Bill
Monitor Air Conditioning Impact
Summer air conditioning costs can lead to a rapid increase in household energy bills.
Manage Sunlight and Maintenance
Closing blinds during the hottest parts of the day and changing air filters regularly helps maintain efficiency.
Adjust Appliance Usage
Limiting the use of appliances during peak hours can help lower overall energy costs.
Implement Small Changes
Taking small, consistent actions can make a significant difference in managing expenses during the summer.
Pool Safety
Constant Supervision
Drowning is a quick and quiet event, so children must never be left unattended near a pool for even a moment.
Secure Barriers
It is critical to keep pool gates secured at all times to prevent unsupervised access.
Designated Monitoring
During social gatherings, a specific "water watcher" should be designated to supervise the pool area
Family Education
Ensure that every member of the family is educated on and understands the fundamentals of pool safety.
Pet Safety
Pavement Temperature Caution
Desert pavement reaches dangerously high temperatures during summer months, posing a risk to animals.
Optimal Walking Times
To avoid extreme heat, pets should only be walked early in the morning or after the sun has set.
Essential Outdoor Provisions
Pets staying outdoors must always have access to a consistent supply of fresh water and adequate shade.
The Hand Test
A simple way to check safety is to touch the pavement; if it is too hot for a human hand, it is too hot for a pet's paws.
Monsoon Driving
Hazardous Desert Conditions
Summer storms in the desert are capable of creating dangerous driving environments very quickly.
Reduced Visibility and Safety
Hazards such as heavy rain, blowing dust, and sudden flooding can significantly reduce a driver's visibility and make roads unsafe within minutes.
Essential Driving Adjustments
When caught in a storm, it is important to slow down and use headlights.
Flooded Roadway Safety
Drivers should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.
Heat Safety
Hydration
Drink water consistently throughout the day
Activity Timing
Avoid performing outdoor activities during the peak afternoon hours
Vehicle Safety
Never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle, regardless of how brief the duration.
Community Care
Check on elderly neighbors during heat waves, as this simple action can save lives