Christian Mosqueda
Executive Producer
Nico Payne is an Emmy award winning meteorologist and reporter. He re-joined NBC Palm Springs after spending two years at ABC30 Action News in Fresno.
Background
He is no stranger to the Coachella Valley or the skies as he most recently finished her Meteorology studies at The Pennsylvania State University, where he graduated with a certificate in Weather Forecasting.
During his college years Nico could be seen as an extra on Disney Channel's Shake It Up and other popular shows like Glee. Nico is a California native born in Long Beach and raised in Imperial County. He is excited to make his return home and continue his career in news management.
Experience
Nico began his career at CBS2/KCAL9 in Los Angeles where he spent five years mentoring under some of the best in the broadcast industry. He later began his on-camera journey as a weekday reporter and weekend anchor at KYMA in Yuma, Arizona.
You may remember him from his reporter/weather days where he enjoyed covering breaking news and interviewing some of the big names that visit the Palm Springs greater area including Michael Douglas , Beverly Johnson, and the son of the late Ceasar Chavez to name a few.
