Friday, January 26, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="93238e9d-0755-4da7-ab40-5ede2f2b26e9" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241122/8378e235-6bdb-4d70-8cc3-129fac52b8b3/thumbnail.png"] It's Friday, and Fred Roggin is back with a mix of local news, privacy debates, community concerns, and some feel-good updates to start your weekend. Here’s a look at the stories featured on today’s Roggin Report: Privacy and License Plate Readers in Palm Springs A major topic of discussion this week has been the proposal to install private license plate readers at street corners in Palm Springs. While the technology is already in use by law enforcement to track criminals, there are growing concerns about privacy when it’s implemented by private communities. Attorney Brian Harnick shared his thoughts, stressing that driving in California requires giving up some privacy rights, but he cautioned about the potential misuse of such technology. On the other hand, Realtor Nick Collins expressed opposition, questioning the idea of allowing citizens to monitor each other. The debate continues, with council members voicing concerns about public safety and privacy rights. Neighborly Report The Good Neighbor segment took a closer look at some of the concerns raised by local residents in Palm Desert and surrounding areas. From the early morning disturbance caused by a loud street sweeper to worries over rising cable fees by Spectrum, neighbors are keeping each other informed. A resident also warned about a restaurant on El Paseo allegedly skimming credit cards, and another shared a cautionary tale about dogs licking toxic substances in public spaces. Desert Hot Springs Crime Warning Desert Hot Springs police have issued a warning about first responder impersonators going door-to-door asking for donations. Authorities remind residents that no police or fire officials are collecting money in this manner. If you encounter someone claiming to be a first responder soliciting funds, it’s likely not legitimate. College of the Desert Expansion Big news for Palm Springs! The College of the Desert campus expansion, located at the Palm Springs Mall, is slated to open in 2027. The project, which voters approved back in 2004, will span 167,000 square feet. College President Laura Hope expressed confidence in the campus's future, marking a major milestone for local education. Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Update Statewide, California is expanding electric vehicle charging stations, but some challenges have arisen. Electrify America, the company responsible for installing many of these public stations, faced criticism for poor maintenance. Despite this, the California Air Resources Board has approved a $200 million budget for further expansion, hoping to improve the system and address the current shortcomings. Tiani Honored as a Luminary A special moment for Tiani, our very own reporter, who was recently recognized by the Rotary Club of Rancho Mirage as a Luminary for her contributions to the community. Tiani, who grew up in the area, shared her pride in receiving this honor. Her insights into the valley and deep connection with the people here have helped her make a positive impact through her work. Stay tuned to The Roggin Report for more updates and follow us on social media. You can find Fred on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @FredRogen. Feel free to send tips and feedback to desertdean@gmail.com.