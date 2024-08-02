Friday, August 2, 2024

Day seven of the Summer Games in Paris brought mixed results for Team USA. Men’s soccer faced a tough loss against Morocco, nearly ending their tournament run. However, U.S. track and field achieved a highlight with Grant Fisher winning bronze in the 10,000m, marking the first medal in this event since 2012. In a separate controversy, the inclusion of Algerian boxer Iman Kalief has sparked debate due to her gender and physical attributes, leading to a discussion on fairness and transparency in sports. Meanwhile, on the employment front, companies are adapting to a changing job market by offering new roles, experiences, and benefits to retain staff.