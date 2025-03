Friday, August 30, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="51512334-f612-4a62-8db4-7b7ced0fd3da" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240901/259f795a-e679-4172-b14e-8fb609ffb347/thumbnail.png"] Aaron Allen, a local artist, has been named the 2024 Greater Palm Springs Pride Parade Grand Marshal. A federal court ruled that California correctional officers can now grow beards, sparking debate. Teens are embracing the TikTok trend 'smell maxing,' spending hundreds on designer colognes. Palm Desert Mayor Karina Quintanilla canceled a public event after receiving death threats. Finally, this week's Good Neighbor segment highlights a Bermuda Dunes resident seeking fire system services.