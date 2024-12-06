Friday, December 6, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="8a304993-e42e-48bd-aa27-6343085da27a" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241207/76a4a48f-b6e0-4f00-be19-29117ef55b8e/thumbnail.png"] The Animal Commission's latest meeting stirred controversy with Nancy Ross, a Cathedral City council member and soon-to-be mayor, elected as chair despite minimal prior attendance. Steve Sanchez of La Quinta was elected vice chair, though both were notably absent during the proceedings. Consultant Kristen Hasson defended her $2.5 million shelter plan, claiming critics misunderstood her approach. However, opposition remains strong, with calls for her contract's cancellation intensifying. Supervisor Manny Perez, who supported Hasson’s plan, is now advocating for an independent audit to address widespread concerns about transparency. Highway 74’s deteriorating condition continues to endanger drivers, with over 30 cars suffering flat tires last weekend alone. While crack sealing was performed near Vista Point, the road remains riddled with potholes. Mountain worker Marvin Lopez described the stretch as perilous, citing reckless speeding and the impact of heavy trucks. Legal expert Walter Clark advised residents on filing claims against the state for damages, emphasizing the importance of documenting evidence. On a broader scale, low-cost airlines Spirit and Frontier faced grilling over hidden fees. Senator Josh Hawley exposed their practice of incentivizing employees to penalize passengers for oversized bags, spending $26 million on such measures in two years. Critics labeled the tactics as unethical, while others called for standardized and transparent fee structures to address consumer frustration. From local governance to road safety and consumer rights, these issues highlight ongoing challenges in the Coachella Valley and beyond.