Friday, February 14, 2025

This week on The Roggin Report, Fred Roggin dives into the most pressing issues in the Coachella Valley, from government failures to feel-good stories that uplift the community.

Animal Services Crisis: Leadership Under Fire

Residents and animal advocates continue to voice outrage over Riverside County Animal Services, citing poor conditions, mass euthanizations, and unqualified leadership. The county hired Erin Gettis, who lacked experience in animal services, and later offered her a promotion despite 24,000 animals losing their lives under her tenure. Supervisor Manny Perez has faced criticism for dismissing concerns and spending $2.5 million on a consultant instead of finding real solutions.

Roggin suggests a bold fix: Cancel the consultant contract and let experts from Palm Springs’ no-kill model take charge.

Valentine’s Day: Overrated or Still Special?

While 64% of Americans think Valentine’s Day is overrated, the floral industry is thriving. Roggin speaks with Jamie and Doug Baker, a married couple with differing views—Doug believes love should be celebrated daily, while Jamie, a florist, knows the holiday is good for business.

Good Neighbors and Community Wins

Dr. Carrion Foundation is this week’s Hero of the Week , providing scholarships to local students and expanding its reach beyond Mexican-American recipients.

Cathedral City residents remain frustrated over a persistent cannabis odor . Despite reports claiming improvements, locals say the issue lingers .

McCallum Theatre’s Party Like Gatsby event is set for March 3 , raising funds for arts education programs benefiting 40,000 students .

Coachella Valley weekend events include Modernism Week, the Riverside County Fair, and the Palm Springs Vintage Market.

Final Thought

Did you know Lego bricks can withstand more compression than concrete? Just one plastic brick can support the weight of 375,000 others before failing!

For more hard-hitting investigations and local news, watch The Roggin Report, presented by The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens.