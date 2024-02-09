Friday, February 9, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="6b9385c4-7f82-48d4-9b8c-1c24c7558ebe" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241126/f95ee41c-8d70-4350-a68f-83cf745cad5e/thumbnail.png"] Desert Hot Springs is preparing to introduce new regulations aimed at revitalizing its local economy by tapping into California’s expanding ‘experience economy,’ which combines recreational and lifestyle ventures. Central to this initiative is the legalization of cannabis lounges, spaces where social cannabis consumption is permitted. These lounges are expected to attract tourists seeking unique and immersive experiences, positioning Desert Hot Springs as a desirable destination in the growing cannabis tourism market. Alongside this, the city plans to reduce cultivation taxes to stimulate increased production and generate new job opportunities. Brian Applegarth, an industry expert, has highlighted the transformative potential of cannabis lounges, noting that they could establish Desert Hot Springs as a major hub for cannabis-focused tourism. However, the proposed changes have sparked mixed reactions from the community. Supporters argue that the measures could provide a significant economic boost, creating revenue streams and jobs, while critics are concerned about potential public health and safety challenges. Community discussions reveal varied opinions. Cher Liman, a local advocate, calls for careful regulation to prevent overdevelopment and ensure sustainable growth. Meanwhile, Nick Collins, a business owner, advocates for a hands-off approach, confident that market forces will shape the industry’s success. As Desert Hot Springs moves forward with these regulatory changes, the city aims to balance economic benefits with community well-being, navigating the complex challenges of modern cannabis policy in California.