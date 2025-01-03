Friday, January 3, 2025

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="089d8eb2-0672-4ec6-885f-851f07850ddf" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20250104/17003ad8-9ed9-4db7-8f8d-8d5e6b1158dc/thumbnail.png"]



Fred Roggin kicked off the first Friday of 2025 with hard-hitting takes on The Roggin Report, brought to you by The Living Desert. From cyclist safety to county accountability, Roggin unpacked the valley’s pressing issues and called for meaningful solutions.



Cyclist Safety Under Scrutiny

Bicycle accidents in the Coachella Valley remain a growing concern, with two incidents already reported in 2025. Roggin questioned whether projects like the CV Link, a multimillion-dollar path for cyclists, will truly reduce these tragedies. Contributor Doug Baker noted, “It’s a partial solution, but not meaningful enough. Cyclists prefer major streets for speed.”



Jamie Baker expressed fear for both drivers and cyclists, urging mutual responsibility on the roads. “Cyclists need to be cautious if they’re navigating busy streets,” she said.



Varner Road: A Road of Woes

Viewer Michelle raised concerns about the state of Varner Road near Acrisure Arena, describing it as filthy despite being a hub for major events. Roggin highlighted the county’s oversight and sent a reporter to confirm the issue. The verdict? Michelle’s right—it’s a mess.



The Fight Against Empty Statements

Roggin also announced a bold resolution for 2025: no more empty official statements. “When we reach out for comment, we want answers, not pre-written statements that say nothing,” Roggin said. He criticized local officials for avoiding interviews, citing recent controversies over Riverside County animal services as a prime example.



Neighborly Notes

The Roggin Report wrapped up on a lighter note, sharing viewer contributions:



Jamie in Palm Desert wants to know when to take down Christmas decorations.

Ingrid in Bermuda Dunes seeks a podiatrist recommendation.

Donna in Palm Springs gave a shoutout to Todd West Highland Stone for his exceptional work.

Fred Roggin encourages viewers to connect with him on Facebook and Instagram @FredRoggin or email thedesertdean@gmail.com.



As Roggin puts it, “You might not like everything we do, and we might not like everything you do—but we can still be friends.”