Friday, July 12, 2024

This episode of the Roggin Report discusses the new Palm Springs ordinance on homelessness, with guests Chauncey Thompson and Doug Baker debating its fairness. We also cover a funding dispute involving Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem and a $300,000 Pride Festival request, raising concerns about taxpayer money. Legal expert Brian Harnick and fitness hall of famer David Lyons provide insights. Finally, we encourage finding peace in solitude and highlight community connections in our Good Neighbor segment.