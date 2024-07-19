Friday, July 19, 2024

Many food and beverage workers from Coachella and Stagecoach are facing unpaid wages, with some owed up to $7,000. The issue stems from a subcontracting arrangement between Levy and Dirk Alton’s company, BBC, which failed to pay workers. Levy’s spokesperson stated they have no further comment on the matter. Legal expert Walter Clark advises workers to pursue claims through California’s labor commissioner, though success in collecting payment is uncertain. In other news, Cathedral City’s iconic LGBTQ venue, The Barracks, is closing due to revoked alcohol licenses, deeply affecting the community. A farewell event is planned to honor the venue. Additionally, there are ongoing concerns about transparency and accountability in Coachella Valley Animal Services and Riverside County’s management.