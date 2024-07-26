Friday, July 26, 2024

The 2024 Summer Olympics have kicked off in Paris, and studies reveal that watching sports can boost viewers’ well-being and longevity. Research from Anglia Ruskin University indicates that sports fans feel more fulfilled due to the social connections formed within sports communities. On the Olympic front, the controversial cardboard beds from the Tokyo Games are making a return, sparking debate over their comfort and effectiveness. Despite the environmental rationale behind these beds, there’s skepticism about their practicality.