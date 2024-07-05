Friday July 5th, 2024

The Section 14 controversy in Palm Springs sees the survivors group lowering their compensation request from $105 million to $42 million after the city rejected the initial offer.

Meanwhile, Mary Strong, an animal services reporter, has been banned from meetings, and David Kirk and Tiffany Labeau have criticized the lack of transparency and preparation from officials. Legal and ethical questions are being raised about whether taxpayers should pay for past actions and whether land ownership issues are fully resolved.

Local concerns include pool repair recommendations, coyote sightings, and manufactured home insurance. The Coachella Valley Firebirds have appointed Derek Laxdal as their new head coach.