Friday, November 1, 2024

In this edition of The Roggin Report, Olivia Sandusky discusses the challenges facing public libraries, including safety issues from homelessness and mental health crises, sparking debate on potential solutions. In other news, California's anti-hate hotline, California vs. Hate, joins the Palm Springs Pride Parade, offering resources to those affected by hate. Also, local neighbors seek recommendations for dermatologists, gardeners, and more.