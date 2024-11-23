Friday, November 22, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="9e35e07f-6e12-42d6-9aab-6ecc71d5652c" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241124/50b05d91-61ff-46f9-9243-2e1d260921e9/thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin dives into Desert Hot Springs Councilman Russell Betts' road rage allegations, Palm Springs residents' complaints over loud events, and Riverside County's controversial animal shelter practices. Plus, updates on CVUSD construction concerns and finances. Join the conversation and share your thoughts!