The Roggin Report
Friday, November 22, 2024
[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="9e35e07f-6e12-42d6-9aab-6ecc71d5652c" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241124/50b05d91-61ff-46f9-9243-2e1d260921e9/thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin dives into Desert Hot Springs Councilman Russell Betts' road rage allegations, Palm Springs residents' complaints over loud events, and Riverside County's controversial animal shelter practices. Plus, updates on CVUSD construction concerns and finances. Join the conversation and share your thoughts!
By: NBC Palm Springs
Invalid Date
Fred Roggin ReportRussell Betts road rageDesert Hot Springs councilmanPalm Springs loud concertsRiverside County animal shelterCVUSD construction controversyKhalid ShannonCoachella Valley newsFred Roggin analysis
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...