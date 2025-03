Friday, September 27, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="3d0795a2-725e-40df-8295-82898e016326" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240930/4ee4217e-06cf-4e14-97b5-492b99273dab/thumbnail.png"] Fred Roggin discusses the governor’s efforts to improve pet insurance transparency and tackles heated election issues in Palm Desert and Palm Springs. He also highlights local community needs, from Airbnb recommendations to low-cost rabies clinics.