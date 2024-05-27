May 27th, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="6ef0fdec-168b-4210-a108-36ec2cc8a5cc" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240829/dc7a8b0b-9f74-4ade-b83d-bc18bed4b43c/thumbnail.png"] The segment is from the first annual Rogan Report Memorial Day barbecue, held at Doug and Jamie Baker's home. The event, while intended to honor Memorial Day, had to be quickly organized when it was discovered that the hosts didn’t have a grill. Contributions include a lively discussion about the draft and its potential impact on societal respect for the military, alongside reflections on the challenges veterans face, such as inadequate medical care and mental health support. The show highlights differing views on whether a draft should be reinstated and the respect due to those in military and first responder roles. It features a personal interview with Louis Bram, a Vietnam War veteran, who shares his experiences and feelings about his service and the appreciation (or lack thereof) received upon returning home.