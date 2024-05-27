The Roggin Report

May 27th, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="6ef0fdec-168b-4210-a108-36ec2cc8a5cc" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240829/dc7a8b0b-9f74-4ade-b83d-bc18bed4b43c/thumbnail.png"] The segment is from the first annual Rogan Report Memorial Day barbecue, held at Doug and Jamie Baker's home. The event, while intended to honor Memorial Day, had to be quickly organized when it was discovered that the hosts didn’t have a grill. Contributions include a lively discussion about the draft and its potential impact on societal respect for the military, alongside reflections on the challenges veterans face, such as inadequate medical care and mental health support. The show highlights differing views on whether a draft should be reinstated and the respect due to those in military and first responder roles. It features a personal interview with Louis Bram, a Vietnam War veteran, who shares his experiences and feelings about his service and the appreciation (or lack thereof) received upon returning home.

By: NBC Palm Springs

Invalid Date

Memorial Day Tribute Rogan Report Barbecue Doug and Jamie Baker Draft Military service Veterans Medical care Mental health Respect for authority Vietnam War Louis Bram VFW Post Camaraderie
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Firebirds First Responders Night
More Headlines>>>
Loading...