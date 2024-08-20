Monday, August 19, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="11154135-7731-4908-b12c-d9d2f9621a3d" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240821/701b05e3-55ca-4d2e-9301-51ea832109b3/thumbnail.png"] This segment covers a judge's tentative ruling to keep Tai Peabody and Doug Hanson off the Indian Wells ballot, the ongoing confusion faced by SunPower customers following the company's bankruptcy, and a Virginia couple suing their neighbors after repeated noise complaints led to police involvement. The segment also discusses the L.A. Department of Animal Services' internal investigation and the pitfalls of online DMV renewals.