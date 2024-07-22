Monday, July 22, 2024

Palm Springs is dealing with significant issues involving a $700,000 guaranteed income program. The nonprofit managing the funds allegedly misused much of the money, leading to a criminal investigation. Council member Lisa Middleton expresses concerns about the program’s effectiveness and transparency. DAP Health has taken over the administration of the program, focusing on ensuring proper distribution of monthly stipends. Meanwhile, the city’s cannabis market struggles with over-saturation and competition from the black market, prompting a moratorium on new dispensary licenses. Companies are adapting to this challenge by diversifying their services. Additionally, new real estate regulations in California have led to scrutiny and adjustments within the industry.