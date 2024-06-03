The Roggin Report

Monday, June 3rd, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="041a3641-5e56-4147-a34a-61dea73501b4" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20240816/523231b6-9d21-4e6a-b386-3b55e3a930e5/thumbnail.png"] Over the weekend, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco made headlines by posting a controversial video on social media where he expressed frustration with the state's criminal justice policies and suggested that a felon should be elected president, endorsing Trump for 2024. The video sparked criticism from local commentators who felt Bianco's actions were inappropriate given his role in law enforcement. Additionally, there's a discussion about the proposal by Jeff Burham to make San Bernardino County its own state, which faces skepticism regarding its feasibility and potential benefits.

By: NBC Palm Springs

