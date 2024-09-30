Monday, September 30, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="973a82cf-f2bd-467e-8730-71f9f8fcf5ab" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241001/6f71a6fb-690f-4647-9240-00a3f895ec1d/638641713412265032_thumbnail.png"]Fred Roggin and contributors discuss major issues affecting the Coachella Valley, including the infamous Varner Road. From road repairs to commuter concerns, the panel weighs in on what needs fixing in the valley. Share your thoughts and let us know what should be prioritized.