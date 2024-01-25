Thursday, January 25, 2024

[fuel-video-player channel="37a517db-b85e-4727-8a34-5c9cb1fce24d" swc="d950d76d-3a6a-4bd5-babf-5a98469730db" poster="https://fueltools-prod01-public.fuelmedia.io/850b1730-09d2-44a7-bb6a-504c205fd228/20241122/7072abb7-6032-44f3-81e0-96ca7084eb05/thumbnail.png"] Are You a Nun? California's Speed Debate and More Speeding concerns are growing across the Coachella Valley, with proposed car speed limiters sparking debate. Guests Jimmy Fitz and Tara Mulally weighed in, both opposing the idea due to safety and personal freedom. Local updates include: Road Issues: Palm Springs drivers report unclear lane markings downtown near Alejo. Remarkable Golf Feat: Brenda Lemke scored two holes-in-one in one round at Indian Canyon Golf Resort. Missing Pets: Karen in Palm Desert searches for her cat Ras, and Jenny in Cathedral City reunites with her dog thanks to neighbors. On social media, Harrison highlighted ongoing complaints about damaged streets in Thermal and showcased hibernating gators with frozen snouts! Lastly, Fred invites you to join his live sports radio broadcast tomorrow at Spotlight 29 Casino, featuring NFL legends Eric Dickerson and Christian Okoye, with prizes including Dodger and Raider tickets.